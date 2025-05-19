UTME 2025: MURIC Sends Notable Message to JAMB Over Claims Technical Glitch Affected Northern States
- MURIC has called on JAMB to undertake a comprehensive and independent audit of its examination infrastructure to address recent technical glitches experienced during the UTME 2025
- MURIC urged JAMB to engage experts to thoroughly examine its computer-based test (CBT) systems, question delivery mechanisms, answer validation processes, and result collation methods
- In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday morning, May 19, 2025, the Islamic human rights organisation raised a fresh alarm concerning the JAMB examination glitch
Iba, Lagos state — The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, May 19, addressed the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) concerning an alleged fresh claim regarding the technical glitches that necessitated retaking examinations.
In a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its founder, obtained by Legit.ng, the prominent Islamic human rights organisation claimed that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 setback did not only affect Lagos state and the southeast.
According to MURIC, some candidates in certain parts of the north were also affected.
The group, therefore, asked the authorities of JAMB to investigate the purported report "and do the needful if found to be true".
According to the statement, this is necessary to ensure fairness, equity, and regional balance.
'JAMB glitch erodes national pride,' south-east senators
Meanwhile, southeast senators have declared as unacceptable the recent JAMB examination glitch that occurred in some centres in Lagos and across the entire southeast, saying it erodes national pride.
The caucus, in a recent statement by its chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, acknowledged what it described as “the timely acceptance of fault as expressed through the open declaration of regrets and tearful apology by the JAMB management, particularly its registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.”
While the caucus expressed hesitation in fully accepting the narrative that there is a “narrow agenda being pursued to deliberately shortchange and harm the future of our children,” it warned that a recurrence of such an incident would not be tolerated, The Nigerian Tribune reported.
It stressed that the glitch could potentially jeopardize children's educational advancement in the southeast geopolitical zone.
UTME 2025 results: JAMB's fault
Legit.ng reports that JAMB had earlier admitted that a technical error affected the results of more than 370,000 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos state and the southeast.
Following a stakeholder review amid widespread concerns over candidates' low scores, the board admitted to a technical issue.
The problem was attributed to a faulty software update, prompting the board to announce a re-examination for affected candidates, starting May 16.
Over 1.9 million candidates sat this year’s UTME, of which 1.5 million—or 78 per cent—scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.
However, some candidates protested their low scores, insisting they performed better than their results showed. Other Nigerians on social media also criticised JAMB for what they described as a massive failure.
UTME 2025: JAMB speaks on checking results on its website
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB asked UTME 2025 candidates to check their results through the phone number used for registration.
Alternatively, JAMB urged candidates to wait patiently till the UTME 2025 completely comes to an end to check their results on the website.
