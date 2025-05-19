MURIC has called on JAMB to undertake a comprehensive and independent audit of its examination infrastructure to address recent technical glitches experienced during the UTME 2025

MURIC urged JAMB to engage experts to thoroughly examine its computer-based test (CBT) systems, question delivery mechanisms, answer validation processes, and result collation methods

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday morning, May 19, 2025, the Islamic human rights organisation raised a fresh alarm concerning the JAMB examination glitch

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Iba, Lagos state — The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, May 19, addressed the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) concerning an alleged fresh claim regarding the technical glitches that necessitated retaking examinations.

In a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, its founder, obtained by Legit.ng, the prominent Islamic human rights organisation claimed that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025 setback did not only affect Lagos state and the southeast.

Ishaq Akintola-led MURIC demands investigation into alleged JAMB exam glitches in northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @TIBmovement

Source: Twitter

According to MURIC, some candidates in certain parts of the north were also affected.

The group, therefore, asked the authorities of JAMB to investigate the purported report "and do the needful if found to be true".

According to the statement, this is necessary to ensure fairness, equity, and regional balance.

'JAMB glitch erodes national pride,' south-east senators

Meanwhile, southeast senators have declared as unacceptable the recent JAMB examination glitch that occurred in some centres in Lagos and across the entire southeast, saying it erodes national pride.

The caucus, in a recent statement by its chairman, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, acknowledged what it described as “the timely acceptance of fault as expressed through the open declaration of regrets and tearful apology by the JAMB management, particularly its registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.”

In recent days, criticism has been directed at JAMB over the unfortunate technical glitches that marred segments of the UTME 2025. Photo credit: @Temoignage_Akin

Source: Twitter

While the caucus expressed hesitation in fully accepting the narrative that there is a “narrow agenda being pursued to deliberately shortchange and harm the future of our children,” it warned that a recurrence of such an incident would not be tolerated, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

It stressed that the glitch could potentially jeopardize children's educational advancement in the southeast geopolitical zone.

UTME 2025 results: JAMB's fault

Legit.ng reports that JAMB had earlier admitted that a technical error affected the results of more than 370,000 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos state and the southeast.

Following a stakeholder review amid widespread concerns over candidates' low scores, the board admitted to a technical issue.

The problem was attributed to a faulty software update, prompting the board to announce a re-examination for affected candidates, starting May 16.

Over 1.9 million candidates sat this year’s UTME, of which 1.5 million—or 78 per cent—scored less than 200 out of the 400 obtainable points.

However, some candidates protested their low scores, insisting they performed better than their results showed. Other Nigerians on social media also criticised JAMB for what they described as a massive failure.

Source: Legit.ng