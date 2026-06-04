Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Washington - USA - As United States (US) authorities continue their deportation campaign targeting controversial immigrants, particularly individuals with criminal convictions, Legit.ng revisits a past case involving a Nigerian highlighted by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a post shared on the Department of Homeland Security’s verified X (formerly Twitter) page in July 2025, the US said that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, the former US secretary of Homeland Security, ICE was removing “the worst of the worst” from American communities. The post featured a photo of Abdul Waris Akinsanya, a 28-year-old Nigerian citizen.

ICE publicly releases the name and photo of Nigerian citizen Abdul Waris Akinsanya during a US deportation campaign targeting immigrants with criminal convictions. Photo credit: DOMINIC GWINN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The statement read:

"Akinsanya’s criminal history includes convictions for forgery with conspiracy to defraud the United States and fleeing via vehicle in Oklahoma City."

Akinsanya's offences:

Illegal alien Convicted of forgery Conspiracy to defraud the US Fleeing in a vehicle in Oklahoma City

Source: Legit.ng