Throwback Thursday: Nigerian Man Arrested Over Conspiracy to Defraud US, Photo, Name Released
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.
Washington - USA - As United States (US) authorities continue their deportation campaign targeting controversial immigrants, particularly individuals with criminal convictions, Legit.ng revisits a past case involving a Nigerian highlighted by the country’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
In a post shared on the Department of Homeland Security’s verified X (formerly Twitter) page in July 2025, the US said that under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, the former US secretary of Homeland Security, ICE was removing “the worst of the worst” from American communities. The post featured a photo of Abdul Waris Akinsanya, a 28-year-old Nigerian citizen.
The statement read:
"Akinsanya’s criminal history includes convictions for forgery with conspiracy to defraud the United States and fleeing via vehicle in Oklahoma City."
Akinsanya's offences:
- Illegal alien
- Convicted of forgery
- Conspiracy to defraud the US
- Fleeing in a vehicle in Oklahoma City
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.