The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has issued a strong warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, cautioning against any attempt to intimidate former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, following speculations about his possible arrest.

El-Rufai alleges political targeting

El-Rufai recently claimed that there were moves to arrest him due to his outspoken criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government and his rumoured interactions with opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections, Vanguard reported.

While the federal government has yet to comment on the allegations, the former governor's statement has sparked widespread reactions, with concerns raised over political freedom and democratic values under the Tinubu administration.

MURIC warns against political repression

Reacting to the development, MURIC’s Founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, urged the federal government to resist any urge to suppress dissenting voices.

“Considering the immense contribution of former Governor El-Rufai to the victory of the ruling party in the 2023 general elections, as well as the pivotal role he played in ensuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence, we strongly advise against any form of intimidation,” Akintola stated.

The Islamic rights group argued that any attempt to arrest or silence El-Rufai would tarnish the image of the government and erode confidence in Nigeria’s democratic system, Daily Trust reported.

MURIC further stressed the importance of upholding civil liberties, stating that the government must prioritize democratic governance over political power struggles.

“Doing so will stain the good name of the Tinubu administration as a democratic government and portray it as one willing to crack down on dissent.

"On the contrary, allowing El-Rufai to move freely will continue to earn the federal government respect from the rest of the world,” Akintola added.

Silence from the Presidency

Despite the growing concerns, the Tinubu administration has not officially addressed the claims made by El-Rufai or responded to MURIC’s statement.

Political analysts believe that how the government handles this situation could shape public perception of its commitment to free speech and democratic principles in the coming months.

Gov Sani fires shots at El-Rufai, Amaechi, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state asked El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and other politicians making critical comments against President Tinubu and the APC to test their popularity in 2027.

El-Rufai and Amaechi recently made headlines when they alleged that the APC is now dishing out bad leadership and that Tinubu would not recede power to the youth without a fight.

However, Governor Sani described the comments as unfortunate because the politicians regrouping for the coalition are APC founding members.

