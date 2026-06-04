Nigeria are anticipating public holidays for Hijrah 1448 AH (the Islamic lunar calendar), with states set to declare work-free days

The Islamic New Year for 2026 has been projected to fall on either June 15 or 16, with states finalising the exact date based on moon sighting

Several Nigerian states, including Oyo in the south and Kano in the north, have historically observed Hijrah with public holidays

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience reporting on national and regional news from Oyo, with a strong focus on Nigeria, Africa and broader international affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Another holiday is fast approaching in some states in Nigeria and, unsurprisingly, many people are already looking forward to another well-earned break.

Legit.ng reports that, fresh off the back of the two-day public holiday declared for Eid Al Adha 2026, the Islamic New Year is set to give many Nigerians another day off in June.

Several Nigerian states will declare holidays to mark the Hijrah 1448 AH (Islamic New Year). Photo credit: Idris Iwalewa Coker

Source: Facebook

Hijrah 1448 AH holidays in Nigeria

Residents of several states will officially get the day off to celebrate the start of the beginning of the year AH 1448 in the Islamic Hijrah (also commonly called Hijri) calendar.

State-declared Hijrah holidays typically apply only to the public sector, including civil servants, government offices, and public schools within the declaring state. In contrast, private-sector businesses and federal institutions generally continue normal operations, unless the federal government of Nigeria declares the occasion a nationwide public holiday.

The exact New Year's Day of Hijrah 1448 AH will be confirmed by moon-sighting authorities in Nigeria. This is because the Islamic calendar is lunar and relies on moon-sighting to determine the start and end of each month.

When is Islamic New Year in Nigeria?

Current predictions indicate that the observance may fall on either Monday, June 15, or Tuesday, June 16.

Legit.ng reports that the picture will be clearer by the evening of Saturday, June 13.

To celebrate the Hijrah New Year, the governments of Borno, Oyo, Osun, Kebbi, Kano, and Kwara often declare work-free days. This is done to allow Muslims in the various states to celebrate the beginning of the new Islamic year in a spirit of unity and devotion.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of states that may declare work-free days/holidays, assisting readers in planning effectively.

Hijrah: States that may declare work-free days

Oyo

In 2024 and 2025, the Oyo government declared a work-free day to commemorate Hijrah 1446 and 1447.

These declarations were part of the state's recognition of the significance of Hijrah for Muslim residents.

Governor Seyi Makinde urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons and values of the season. The state government also called on residents to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity.

Monday, June 15, 2026, could be the date to mark the Islamic New Year holiday in AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led Kwara state and other places in Nigeria. Photo credit: @RealAARahman

Source: Twitter

2. Kwara

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq approved public holidays in the state in commemoration of Hijrah 1446 and 1447.

During the celebrations, the governor encouraged mutual respect and justice.

3. Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke declared public holidays to mark the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1446AH and 1447AH.

In addition, in 2024, Governor Adeleke presided over a special parade and march session as part of activities to celebrate the New Year.

4. Katsina

Katsina state governor, Dikko Radda, declared work-free days in 2024 and 2025 to commemorate the new Islamic year.

In official statements, Radda congratulated Muslims in the state and globally.

5. Borno

The Borno state government announced work-free days in recognition of the Islamic New Year (Hijrah calendar) for 2024 and 2025.

Authorities in the state said the public holidays aim to provide the Muslim community with the opportunity to reflect on the significance of the Hijrah and to celebrate the Islamic New Year in a spirit of unity and devotion.

6. Bauchi

Authorities in Bauchi announced work-free days in 2024 and 2025 to commemorate the Hijrah.

The state government emphasised the importance of the day for reflection, prayer, and celebration.

7. Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has declared public holidays to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar, including 1st Muharram for 1446AH and 1447AH.

Governor Idris also congratulated the global Muslim Ummah on the occasion.

8. Jigawa

Jigawa declared work-free days to mark 1446 AH and 1447AH.

The government urged workers and indigenes to pray for continued peace and prosperity in the state.

9. Kano

In 2024 and 2025, the Abba Yusuf-led Kano state government declared public holidays to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

Governor Yusuf urged citizens to use the occasion to engage in beneficial activities.

UAE announces holiday for Islamic New Year

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared Monday, June 15, a public holiday for both government employees and private sector workers to mark the Hijri New Year 1448.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in accordance with the UAE Cabinet's approved list of public holidays for 2026.

Source: Legit.ng