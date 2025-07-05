Sule Lamido, the former governor of Jigawa state, has expressed his readiness to back Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential race

Lamido, a prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, asserted that he will support Peter Obi if the Labour Party chieftain emerges as the standard bearer of the ADC coalition

Lamido gave a reason for his choice and emphasised that leadership should be determined by competence and vision rather than regional or tribal considerations

The former governor of Jigawa state and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed willingness to support Peter Obi in the 2027 presidential election should he emerge as the standard bearer of the coalition.



Lamido spoke after the Middle Belt Forum said may have no choice than to stick with Peter Obi, noting that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections has a track record fulfilling campaign promises.

Legit.ng recalls that speaking during an X (formerly Twitter) Space hosted on Sunday, June 29, Obi said any candidate from the south elected president in 2027 must be prepared to leave office on May 28, 2031, in line with the “unwritten power-sharing agreement” and the zoning principle.

Reacting, Lamido, said:

“If the coalition produces Peter Obi or anyone else committed to rescuing Nigeria, I will support them. But I remain PDP. We should have outgrown tribal and regional sentiments.

“Leadership should be about competence and vision, not geography. What has the North gained from producing the most presidents if the region remains underdeveloped? I’m open to any arrangement that can confront the APC and rescue Nigeria. I’ll support those who share that goal.”



Speaking further, the former governor explained that zoning between the North and South was a creation of the PDP designed to solve a specific problem which was the annulment of the June 12 election, Vanguard reported.

According to Sule Lamido, “It was meant to be a healing mechanism, a temporary measure to restore trust. But now, it has become an albatross.”

Why Atiku-coalition adopted ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi shared his first words after opposition politicians chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the coalition platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other coalition leaders officially adopted the ADC as the platform to spearhead President Bola Tinubu’s planned defeat in the 2027 election.

Former Senate President David Mark and ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola were appointed as the party’s interim national chairman and secretary, respectively.

ADC coalition: Bode George blasts Atiku, PDP members

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has warned Atiku Abubakar and some other party members who joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition without resigning from the party.

George criticised their action, stating that they can’t serve two masters together, the PDP and ADC coalition.

