The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has strongly criticized former military president General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (rtd) over his recent attempt to distance himself from the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The group asserts that Babangida, widely known as IBB, should take full responsibility for the decision that halted what many consider Nigeria’s fairest election.

Professor Ishaq Akintola lambasts IBB for trying to rewrite history.

IBB admits responsibility for annulling MKO victory

During the public launch of his autobiography, A Journey in Service, Babangida recounted various aspects of his tenure but failed to display any remorse for the controversial annulment, instead attributing blame to others.

This narrative has sparked condemnation from MURIC, whose executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed strong opposition to what he described as an attempt to rewrite history.

“We reject all efforts by IBB to absolve himself of blame regarding the annulment of the June 12 election. The responsibility for that decision rests solely on his shoulders, and no amount of revisionism can alter that fact,” Akintola stated.

IBB's actions responsible for Nigeria's current woes - MURIC

The group accused Babangida of derailing Nigeria’s democratic progress by canceling the election, which was widely regarded as transparent and peaceful.

MURIC maintains that this singular act deprived the nation of a sustainable political culture and plunged it into prolonged instability.

The book launch, which took place at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, was attended by various political figures, drawing criticism from MURIC.

According to Akintola, the event turned into a celebration of a former leader whose regime was marked by repression, political turmoil, and human rights violations.

“Nigerians witnessed an unfortunate spectacle as a former dictator was honored, despite his record of truncating democracy,” Akintola lamented.

He further recalled Babangida’s role in toppling the Buhari-Idiagbon administration, describing it as a turning point that led Nigeria into deeper corruption and instability.

MURIC also highlighted the tragic events that followed the annulment, including the incarceration and eventual death of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), the presumed winner of the election, as well as the assassination of his wife, Kudirat Abiola.

Other notable pro-democracy activists, such as Alfred Rewane and Bagauda Kaltho, also lost their lives during that period.

The organization denounced Babangida’s decision to reveal the original election results only after three decades, describing it as an act of impunity that fails to acknowledge the suffering caused by his actions. MURIC called for accountability, insisting that history cannot be altered to serve personal narratives.

MURIC sends major message to Tinubu

