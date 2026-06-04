A young Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing her relocation journey to the United Kingdom

In a now-viral post shared via her official account, she disclosed the steps she took before relocating

Her video attracted massive reactions as social media users congratulated her on her achievement in the comments

A young Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she documented her move from Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

She used her social media account to share details of the journey and the procedures she followed before relocating.

Lady shares how she got her UK visa approved in 24 hours. Photo credit: @Ririi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates to the United Kingdom

The video she posted drew reactions, with many viewers offering congratulatory messages for what she had achieved.

Identified as @Ririi on TikTok, she uploaded footage of her travel experience and explained how she packed her belongings and prepared to leave the country.

She expressed gratitude for the way the process happened and recalled how quickly she received positive responses after submitting her application.

She also mentioned completing the requirements that were set for her, passing the necessary assessment, and obtaining the documents that allowed her to proceed.

Her account showed that approval for her visa came within 24 hours, arriving just before her birthday, which made the moment more memorable for her.

She recalled feeling joyful at her place of work when she received the email confirming her approval.

The excited lady then linked her electronic visa, went shopping for her trip, braided her hair, and admitted to shedding tears of emotion before departing.

Her flight involved a stopover in Turkey before she finally arrived in the United Kingdom, and she again expressed thanks for a smooth arrival.

In her words:

"Relocate with me from Nigeria to UK. I packed my bag in 2 23kg suitcase and moved abroad a dream I decided to pursue. Alhamdulilah for the smooth process. I got an offer letter two days after applying. Met up my conditions and did my credibility test and passed. Got my CAS after three days. Applied for visa. Got approved in 24 hours just 1 day to my birthday. I was so happy at work when I got the email. Linked my e-visa immediately. Went for shopping. Braided my hair, cried my eyes out, flew Turkish airline, had a layover in Turkey, then I arrived UK alhamdulilah."

Lady overjoyed as she finally leaves Nigeria to UK. Photo credit: @Ririi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady relocates to UK

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@ALEXANDRA de GREAT said:

"The way I have been seeing these relocation videos. This is definitely a sign from God that mine is coming."

@Viv said:

"Congratulations to you. Please pray for mine. Still waiting."

@greenw00d_ent said:

"Na only me remain for this country."

@Thatgirl mira said:

"This relocating video as been on my fyp for days now, God I trying to tell me am next."

@USTADH_AMEENULLAH added:

"Alhamdulilah I’m really happy for you and I pray my relocation dream comes true."

See the post below:

Lady posts her relocation abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who moved from Nigeria to Canada decided to document her entire relocation journey.

She shared a video on social media showing her flight experience, including her passport and boarding pass.

Source: Legit.ng