MURIC rebuked CAN for opposing school closures during Ramadan in four northern states, calling its stance an overreach and an example of double standards

CAN argued that the decision disrupts education and threatens students’ progress, warning of possible legal action if the directive is not reversed

MURIC defended the move, stating that it reflects the Muslim majority's wishes and accused CAN of ignoring Muslim rights in other parts of Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has responded to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over its objection to the decision by four northern states - Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi - to extend school closures during the Ramadan period.

MURIC’s Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, criticized CAN’s stance, describing it as an overreach and an example of double standards in religious matters.

MURIC advised CAN to stay away from matters involving the Muslim majority. Image: FB/Prof Ishaq Akintola

His remarks came after CAN raised concerns about the decision’s impact on Christian students, calling it discriminatory and a potential violation of their rights. The association also hinted at possible legal action if the directive was not withdrawn.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed strong reservations about the move, stating:

“Education is a fundamental right and the bedrock of progress. The closure of schools across these states, ranging from nursery to tertiary levels, for an extended period disrupts academic schedules and threatens the educational advancement of millions of students.”

MURIC slams CAN for poking nose into Muslims affairs

In a statement released on Monday, March 3, 2025, MURIC dismissed CAN’s position, arguing that the issue solely concerns Muslims.

“MURIC is bewildered by the insistence of CAN on playing the role of a meddlesome interloper in the affairs of Nigerian Muslims,” the statement read.

The organization further pointed to the demographic composition of the affected states, asserting that the Muslim majority should have their wishes respected.

“Muslims are the overwhelming majority in those four states, and in a democratic setting like Nigeria, the government should not deny them what they desire most,” the statement continued.

It added that the principle of serving the greater good for the largest number of people justified the decision.

Islamic group demands CAN to be consistent

MURIC also accused CAN of inconsistency, alleging that the association defends Christian minorities in the North while disregarding the rights of Muslim populations elsewhere.

“CAN’s middle name is ‘double standard.’ It encourages the suppression of Muslim rights in South-West Nigeria while pretending to defend Christian children who are an infinitesimal minority in the North,” MURIC asserted.

The organization challenged the rationale behind CAN’s objections, asking:

“How have the rights of Christian students been infringed upon in this situation? Did those state governments threaten not to allow them to resume after Ramadan? Were the Christian students asked to come to school every day during Ramadan to sweep and clean the classrooms? What exactly does CAN want? The apex Christian body should stop playing God in the affairs of Muslims.”

Nigerian governor declares state-wide Ramadan break

Earlier, Legti.ng reported that the Bauchi state government had announced a five-week closure of all nursery, primary, and secondary schools to observe the Ramadan fasting period, a decision that has drawn criticism from private school owners, particularly those affiliated with Christian faith-based institutions.

According to the directive, schools will shut down from February 26, 2025, and resume on April 5, following the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

