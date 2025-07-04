Aisha Yesufu, a socio-political activist, has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to ensure meaningful inclusion of youths and women in key decision-making positions

Yesufu frowned at a coalition front that prioritises the interests of older politicians, advocating for youths to take a more active role in leadership

Netizens highlighted the role of past coalitions, fearing the new coalition may not live up to expectations

Aisha Yesufu, a prominent socio-political activist, has called on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to prioritise the meaningful inclusion of youths and women in key decision-making positions.

Yesufu, a prominent Labour Party supporter and advocate for Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential bid, shared her thoughts in a post on social media on Wednesday, July 2.

She made the statement after the ADC was unveiled as the new platform for the 2027 opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Dear Coalition (ADC), women leader and youth leader positions cannot be what is reserved for women and youths.

“You see this table full of older generation men, cannot be the only ones allowed to make the decision as we go on!

“Women and youths must be in the midst of decision-making and not as afterthought in the form of tokenism,” Yesufu wrote.

Yesufu encourages women and youths participation

She encouraged the involvement of young Nigerians and women, stressing the importance of active participation to bring in fresh ideas and numbers.

“Dear women and youths, this is the time for the numbers.

“You have to be heard loud and clear. Join! Be part of the leadership!

“Be part of the delegates. Be part of floor members.

“Overwhelm for good! Bring in ideas from out of the box,” she added.

The coalition brings together influential opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The aim, according to the champions of the coalition, is to present a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 elections.

Netizens React to News of the Coalition

Nigerians took to social media, particularly X.com, to condemn the coalition, fearing it might repeat the mistakes made in 2015.

@Olawoleaa

The crazy thing about this coalition for me is, a lot of people I don't like politically are in that group, I mean a lot.

I hope we won’t be making the same mistake we made in 2015. We wanted a way out so bad that we voted for a worse president.

@Habibsuleiman1

So Buhari and Tinubu no save Nigeria na ADC wan save Nigeria majority of them wey dey that coalition works with Tinubu and Buhari make una dey Mumu Una self

@MeekyH

Hating a man for taking bread from N550 to N2000 is very valid. My only problem is that people in that coalition might not hate him enough.

Aisha Yesufu, has called on the ADC coalition to prioritise the meaningful inclusion of youths and women in key decision-making positions. Photo credit- Aisha Yesufu

Source: Twitter

Coalition's plot to unseat Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that the coalition of opposition leaders has reportedly been plotting to formally announce the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

ADC chieftains step down for coalition leaders

Recall that ADC leaders handed over the structure of the party to the national opposition movement. The ADC leaders resigned to allow David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola to take over as the interim national chairman and secretary of the party. Recall that the Atiku-led coalition had adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC in the 2027 election.

