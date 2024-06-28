There was pandemonium in the commercial city of Aba as gunmen attacked a police checkpoint and killed two officers

The daredevil gunmen also injured one other policeman during the attack at Opobo junction along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill

The tragic incident happened barely a month after some soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, were killed

Aba, Abia state - Unknown gunmen killed two policemen at their checkpoint in Aba, the commercial city of Abia state on Friday, June 28.

It was gathered that one other police officer sustained serious injury following the attack which occurred at Opobo junction along Ikot Ekpene Road, Ogbor Hill.

The attack caused panic as street traders, motorists, and shop owners scampered to safety. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

This is coming barely one month after gunmen killed soldiers and burned their patrol vans at a military checkpoint at Obikabia in Aba.

A video of the incident captured no fewer than nine gunmen shooting and chasing soldiers at a junction. The gunmen, who dressed in war gear drove in a convoy of SUVs. Rrmy-outpost-kill-3-soldiers.

As reported by Vanguard, Friday's attack caused panic as street traders, motorists, and shop owners, scampered to safety.

Several patrol teams of policemen stormed the area a few minutes after the attack.

Legit.ng recalls that gunmen reportedly killed three police officers, and an FRSC official in separate attacks in Enugu state.

Some security personnel reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries while a van belonging to the FRSC was destroyed.

Nigeria faces multiple security threats, including separate armed groups agitating for different causes

Security operatives kill suspected IPOB member

Legit.ng earlier reported that security personnel in Anambra killed an alleged member of IPOB and injured others trying to enforce sit-at-home in the state.

The state police command, in a statement, said the IPOB members were intercepted while operating on a motorbike before they opened fire.

IPOB is seeking independence for the ethnic Igbo of the region, and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) has been blamed for the violence, but the group has denied the charges

