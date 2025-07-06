The ANLCA has announced a 70% reduction in the cost of transporting containers from Apapa Port, from N1.2 million to N350,000

This decline is attributed to improvements in the NPA Eto Call-up system, which previously caused delays and high haulage costs

ANLCA Chairman also praised the recent training program for clearing agents, which has streamlined operations and delivered financial benefits

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has announced that the cost of transporting containers from Apapa Port has dropped by over 70%.

During a visit by Dr. Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller of the Apapa Command, to the ANLCA headquarters in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, the Chairman of the Apapa Chapter, Emeka Chukwumalu, revealed that the haulage cost has decreased from N1.2 million to as low as N350,000, which has been a welcome relief for stakeholders.

Previously, port users had blamed the high haulage costs on issues with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Eto Call-up system, which caused trucks to spend days trying to access the port.

The presence of illegal checkpoints and corruption worsened the situation.

Benefits of drop in haulage fees

Chukwumalu noted that this cost reduction has helped lower operational expenses and improved profitability for licensed customs agents.

He also praised the Apapa Customs Controller for a recent training program for clearing agents, calling it a major step in addressing port challenges.

He said:

“Furthermore, the training has delivered substantial financial benefits for our members. We are incredibly grateful for the drastic reduction in local transportation costs—from the exorbitant N1.2 million to a manageable N350,000.”

According to him, the training has improved operations and made the Eto system easier to navigate, leading to significant financial benefits for ANLCA members.

Customs threatens to auction abandoned containers

The previously high cost of transporting containers significantly contributed to the large number of unclaimed containers at Nigerian ports.

A few months ago, the Nigeria Customs Service gave importers a two-week ultimatum to clear certain overtime containers and vehicles, cautioning that any cargo left uncollected would be subject to auction.

This directive came after an earlier 90-day grace period offered by Customs for the reassessment of import duties on specific categories of vehicles.

At the same time, the service resumed its electronic auction platform, targeting abandoned and confiscated vehicles, as well as other goods—especially containers that had overstayed their allowed time at the ports.

Nigeria Customs shuts down three terminals

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service had sealed three bonded terminals in the area due to multiple violations.

Customs Area Comptroller Babatunde Olomu confirmed that one of the affected terminals is currently involved in a legal dispute, while investigations are underway regarding the others.

Olomu added that the command has heightened surveillance and enforcement measures to clamp down on unlawful activities at port terminals and border points, with officers maintaining strict vigilance to deter criminal operations.

