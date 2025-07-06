Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has predicted the fate of Super Eagles ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria's chances of qualifying for the World Cup took a blow following their 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo last March

The three-time AFCON winners will face Rwanda in Uyo on September 3, then travel to play Group C leaders South Africa on September 7

Super Eagles are on the verge of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the array of stars in the team.

Nigeria could potentially miss two consecutive FIFA World Cups if they fail to qualify, having also missed the 2022 edition held in Qatar, following a 1-1 draw against Ghana in their last qualification match in Abuja three years ago.

Under the tutelage of Finidi George and Austine Eguavoen, Nigeria went winless in their first four qualifying matches, including frustrating draws against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe.

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Eric Chelle with the mandate of qualifying for the biggest football tournament, per The Cable.

The former Mali coach led Nigeria to record their first win in five matches against Rwanda 2-0 at the Amahoro stadium before surrendering to the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo, per BBC.

According to TnTSports, Nigeria are currently in fourth place with 1 win, four draws, and one loss.

Primate Ayodele gives NFF solutions

Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has proffered solutions for the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of the World Cup.

In a post on X, the spiritual leader said the football authorities must take a decisive decision on the stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong.

According to the Nigerian prophet, Eric Chelle must find a suitable replacement for the current no.1 goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who was instrumental to the country's AFCON performance in Ivory Coast last year.

He stressed that NFF should find another player who can assist Victor Osimhen up front. primate Ayodele said:

"Nothing can stop Nigeria from going to the 2026 FIFA World Cup except if we don't listen. There are three things the NFF need to do. If that captain Ekong or whatever his name is, who drew tattoos lead us to the World Cup, we will fail.

"Two, if we do not find an alternative for Stanley Nwabali, we will fail o. Three, get another striker like Osimhen, then bring five new Super Eagles who are good footballers, woe them to that team. Those who are playing now, if they represent us Nigeria will fail."

Jimoh backs Primate Ayodele's warning

Nigeria sports journalist, Bashir Jimoh, has agreed with the assertions of Primate Elijah Ayodele concerning the country's fate ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Jimoh said the coaching crew needs to reinforce the striking, defense, and goalkeeping departments with quality players.

The coordinator of Abukakar Bukola Srakai (ABS) FC stressed that Victor Osimhen does not have a suitable replacement in the current Super Eagles squad. He said:

"The prophet has spoken well. We need to find a leader on and off the pitch because they play a major role in uniting the squad.

"Nigerians have been clamouring for a player who can step into the shoes of Victor Osimhen, and I know coach Eric Chelle has identified one or two players during the Unity Cup last June."

Primate Ayodele sends warning to NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Ayodele said the newly-appointed head coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, lacks the capacity to lead the Nigerian team.

Ayodele declared that Emmanuel Amunike "is still a bit better than Finidi".

The cleric, therefore, asked the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, to have a rethink.

