Tragedy struck anear Umuahia South local government area (LGA) secretariat in Ubakala, Abia state, on Sunday, November 17

The gunmen ambushed and attacked police officers killing an inspector who was providing security for a federal lawmaker

The state police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, provided more details about the tragic incident and the escaped persons

Umuahia, Abia state - Police authorities in Abia state have confirmed the killing of Inspector Bala Mohammed, one of the security officials assigned to Ginger Onwusibe, a member of the house of representatives representing the Nsiala-Ngwa North/South constituency.

Mohammed was alongside his colleague, Inspector Dunna Jatau, when he was attacked by some gunmen.

In a statement on Monday, November 18, signed by Maureen Chinaka, the Abia state police command's spokesperson, Inspector Mohammed died at the scene of the attack from multiple gunshot wounds.

The statement partly reads:

"The officers were in a Police Toyota Hilux vehicle after accompanying and dropping off the Honorable in Umuahia. On their way, near Umuahia South Local Government Area Secretariat in Ubakala, their vehicle was intercepted by armed men dressed in black attire, operating in a Toyota Corolla with tinted windows. The assailants blocked the path of the police vehicle and opened fire. Tragically, Insp. Bala Mohammed sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Insp Dunna Jatau and the driver escaped the attack."

It is not immediately who the gunmen were but southeast Nigeria has been terrorised by criminal gangs for years.

Officials in the region often point to a separatist group called the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has led a push to secede from Nigeria in favour of establishing its own republic, but IPOB has denied any involvement in the violence.

Gunmen kill policeman in Edo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen killed a police inspector during an attack on quarry workers at Ihievbe-Ogben in Owan East local government area of Edo state.

The hoodlums also injured another police officer (an orderly) and an expatriate working with the company.

