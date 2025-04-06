Abia: How Gunmen Killed 2 Chinese, Police Officer in Ambush
- Gunmen have killed two Chinese nationals in Uturu, a community in Isuikwuato local government area (LGA) of Abia state
- Legit.ng gathered that the attack happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 4, when the hoodlums ambushed the Chinese nationals' convoy
- The attackers killed a police inspector attached to the convoy and kidnapped two other police operatives and four other Chinese nationals in the convoy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Umuahia, Abia state - Two Chinese nationals and a police agent were killed when some gunmen ambushed their convoy en route to their quarry site.
The site is located at Agukwu-Amaya, Ndundu community, Uturu, Isuikwuato local government area (LGA) of Abia state.
As reported by Premium Times, the gunmen carted away the AK-47 riffle of the slain police personnel.
Vanguard also noted the unfortunate update.
Abia police confirm deadly attack
Confirming the attack, Maureen Chinaka, the spokesperson of the police in Abia state, said four of the victims including those who sustained gunshot wounds had been rescued.
Chinaka who said investigations had been launched into the matter, added that manhunt for the assailants had also commenced.
The police's statement partly reads:
”During the attack, the manager, Mr. Quan (male), his colleague Mr. Cai (male), and Inspector Audu Saidu (one of the officers) were killed. The assailants also carted away Inspector Saidu’s rifle.
"Upon receiving the information, operatives from Abia state command, in a joint operation with the military and other sister agencies, launched a search mission. As a result, three Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt, while one sustained injuries. Inspector Uba Ahmed, who was also rescued, suffered a gunshot injury on his leg. Both the injured officer and the expatriate are currently receiving treatment and responding to treatment at FMC Abakaliki."
The statement added:
"Through collaborative action involving the police, the military, and local community members, Inspector Ijeagwa Friday was also rescued unhurt.”
Police urged members of the public to help volunteer useful information that could lead to the arrest of criminal elements in their vicinity.
Legit.ng reports that the south-east region of Nigeria has been witnessing a serious security crisis in the last three years.
The big task in the region now is how to dismantle criminal organisations and severe their political connections, tackle the root causes of economic hardship.
Abia gunmen kill policemen
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that rampaging gunmen killed an unspecified number of policemen in Ohafia local government area (LGA) of Abia state.
The tragic incident reportedly occurred in Ebem, Asaga area.
Sources said the area has been deserted as residents scampered for safety over fear.
Source: Legit.ng
