Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A cocaine consignment concealed in lipsticks and property title documents going to the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia was intercepted and recovered from cargos being prepared for shipment at a courier company in Lagos.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recovered the illicit drugs on Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

NDLEA intercepts Saudi, UK-bound cocaine in lipsticks, property title documents. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Babafemi said a total of 420grams of cocaine factory fitted in 84 pieces of female lipsticks heading to the UK were seized.

He added that the NDLEA operatives uncovered 280 grams of the same Class A drug in a property title document (Certificate of Occupancy, C of O) being sent to Saudi Arabia.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation (DOGI) attached to the logistics firm made the discovery.

In another operation, NDLEA operatives intercepted a frequent flyer, Aburemi Hysent, who specialises in conveying goods for customers from Nigeria to Italy and vice versa on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Aburemi was found to have hidden 7,660 pills of tramadol 225mg and 200mg inside food items packed among other goods he was conveying to Italy at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesperson said the suspect claimed he was to be paid the sum of 800 euros upon successful delivery of the drug consignment in Italy.

In another interdiction operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA officers intercepted a total of 52 pieces of travelers' cheques concealed in children's books, worth 17,700,000 Australian dollars, going to Malaysia through Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Babafemi said the items were intercepted at the export shed of the airport, while a freight agent, Bolarinwa Saheed, has been arrested.

The travelers' cheques are suspected to be counterfeit, and the suspect will be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

NDLEA arrests ex-footballer for attempting to smuggle drugs

Recall that NDLEA operatives arrested two persons for attempting to smuggle drugs.

NDLEA officers arrested a former international football player, Segun George Hunkarin, and his businessman partner, Ntoruka Emmanuel Chinedu.

The spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, narrated how the two suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA intercepts drugs hidden in Saudi-bound religious books

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA operatives have uncovered an illicit drugs in religious books.

The NDLEA officers intercepted Saudi-bound cocaine concealed in religious books at a courier company in Lagos.

According to the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the drugs intercepted on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 weigh 500grams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng