Ogbaru, Anambra state - At least two Army officers were reportedly killed when gunmen shot a truck conveying some security operatives in Anambra state.

The army personnel were said to be on their way to a location in Ogwu-Ikpele community, Ogbaru local government area (LGA) when they were ambushed.

The south-east region of Nigeria has been witnessing a serious security crisis in the last three years.

On Wednesday, June 12, Vanguard newspaper quoted an eyewitness as saying the attack occurred at about 8:10 am on Tuesday, June 11. The source also disclosed that the attack left one of the officers injured.

The source narrated:

“Five army officers conveying oil production workers from Ogwu-Ikpele to Umunzarabia location were ambushed at Amaja area of Ogwu-Ikpele by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

"Two people were killed in the process while one person was injured.”

Reported Anambra attack: Police react

Meanwhile, Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, could not immediately confirm the attack.

Legit.ng reports that the violence in the southeast is another layer of insecurity in Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom are common in the northwest and parts of the middle belt region. Armed groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic West Africa Province are also active in the northeast of the country.

Gunmen attack army outpost in Aba

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gunmen killed at least three soldiers of the 14 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Ohafia, attached to the 144 Battalion in Aba, Abia state.

The attack took place in the popular Obikabia junction off Umuola in Aba North LGA.

The gunmen also took away guns belonging to the soldiers in a black coloured SUV.

