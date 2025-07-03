The United States Embassy in Nigeria announced that it will close its office in Lagos state and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, July 4, 2025

The US Embassy said the closure of the Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos is to observe the U.S. Independence Day

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the closure of the US Embassy in the country over the U.S. Independence Day

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Mission in Nigeria has announced that the US Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The US Mission explained that the closure is to observe the U.S. Independence Day.

The US Embassy will close Abuja, Lagos offices to celebrate Independence Day. Photo credit: USinNigeria/X/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This was disclosed in a short Happy Holiday notice issued via the agency’s X handle @USinNigeria on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Friday, July 4, 2025, in observance of the U.S. Independence Day.

Reactions as the US Embassy closes Abuja, Lagos offices

@innomside

Land of the free, because of the brave ❤️

@Ike_Chike

Happy 4th of July

Happy Independence Day.

Greatest country on earth 🙏

@hormonemars

Happy July 4th 👍

US Independence Day on July 4

The day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. It was the day the Continental Congress formally declared that the 13 American colonies were no longer subject to British rule.

According to Mint, before 1776, the land that became the United States was made up of thirteen British colonies along the eastern coast of North America.

Although the colonies had local governments with elected assemblies, they remained under the authority of the British monarchy and Parliament.

US Embassy in Nigeria

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria serves as the diplomatic mission of the United States to the country. It is located in Abuja, the capital city, while the Consulate General operates in Lagos, serving as a key centre for visa services and consular assistance.

The embassy plays a significant role in fostering US-Nigeria relations, focusing on areas such as trade, cultural exchange, security cooperation, and development support. It also provides services to U.S. citizens in Nigeria, ensuring their welfare and addressing their needs.

Through its activities, the embassy supports collaboration and mutual understanding between the two nations by facilitating exchange in various sectors.

US Embassy to Close Its Offices in Nigeria

Recall that the US Embassy in Nigeria closed its offices on April 18 and April 21 to observe Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Visa processing and routine appointments will be unavailable during this period, with operations resuming after the Easter weekend.

In its tradition, the embassy has advised individuals with urgent travel needs to plan accordingly and check official communication channels for updates.

US Embassy announces closure of Lagos, Abuja offices

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos were closed on May 1, 2025, in observance of Workers’ Day, a public holiday celebrated in Nigeria.

Services such as visa processing and consular assistance were temporarily suspended, and operations will resume on May 2, 2025

Workers’ Day in Nigeria is marked with rallies and reflection on labour rights, underscoring its importance in the nation's annual calendar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng