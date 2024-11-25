Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.

Mbata, Abia state - A fierce gun battle has been reported between personnel of the Nigerian Army’s 14 Brigade, Ohafia, and some gunmen in Mbata, Umuchima village, Isiala Ngwa North local government area (LGA) of Abia state.

The Nation noted the ugly development on Monday morning, November 25.

Unconfirmed reports indicated that over 15 Hilux vehicles and armoured personnel carriers arrived at Umuchima village around 6 a.m., targeting suspected gunmen reportedly camped near a river that marks the boundary between Abia and the Mbaise axis of Imo state.

Soldiers have reportedly taken control of key junctions leading in and out of the village, while others engage the gunmen in nearby bushes. Gunfire has persisted as of the time of reporting.

No official statements have been issued by the Nigerian Army or the Abia state government.

This clash followed Governor Alex Otti’s recent pledge to enhance security following a meeting with top security officials.

Legit.ng reports that southeast Nigeria has seen a surge in violence, with dozens of police and other security personnel killed by gunmen in the last four years.

Authorities have blamed attacks on either the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, which is campaigning for a separate state for the ethnic Igbo people, or its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN). The group has denied responsibility for the violence.

