The Delta state police command is currently mourning the loss of its senior officer killed in an ambush

The DPO attached to a police station in Delta state was killed by kidnappers who ambushed the Force and fired at them

The spokesperson of the Delta state police command, SP Bright Edafe, is yet to release an official statement on the incident

The Delta state police command has been thrown into mourning following the brutal murder of its Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Agbarho Police Station in Ughelli North local government area of the state, while battling to save the life of another.

How the DPO was killed

The DPO, who had just been posted to the police station two days before the unfortunate incident, was reportedly killed by kidnappers while his colleague, simply identified as CSP Paul, was seriously injured.

A source disclosed that the DPO received a distress call on Monday, October 14, that some persons had been kidnapped and their vehicle was trapped at the Agbarho Railway station, Leadership reported.

“Immediately, the new DPO contacted his Orerokpo colleague, and they mobilised to the area and unknown to them that the kidnappers laid ambushed for them and fired at them.

“The Agbarho DPO was killed, his Orerokpo counterpart was seriously wounded and rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

“Information about other policemen in the team were sketchy. Some said they were also killed while some said they were injured. We don’t know for now,” the source added.

As of the time of filling this react, the spokesperson of the Delta state police command, SP Bright Edafe, is yet to react or comment on the incident.

