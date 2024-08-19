Abducted mobile police officer found dead in Plateau

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kampani community, Plateau state - A yet-to-be-identified mobile police officer was found dead after he was kidnapped by bandits in Plateau state.

The deceased was abducted around the Kampani community in Bashar District of Wase local government area of the state.

The policeman was abducted around the Kampani community in Bashar District of Wase LGA of Plateau state.

As reported by The Nation, the policeman was part of a security team fighting bandits in the area when he was ambushed and taken away.

It was gathered that a soldier, who was also part of the team, managed to escape the attack.

According to sources from Wase town, the lifeless body of the policeman was found in a bush at Bangalala, on Sunday, August 18, Daily Trust reports.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to comment on the development as at the time of filing this report.

Bandits have attacked various communities in the Wase local government area in recent times.

The Kampani community which shares a border with Taraba state has been experiencing bandits attacks.

Legit.ng recalls that the Katsina state police command confirmed the killing of Sanusi Gyaza, an aide to Governor Dikko Umar Radda.

Gyaza was killed alongside one of his wives, while his second wife was whisked away by the bandits on Friday, August 16.

The killing has caused fear and tension in the Gyaza community of Kankia LGA, leaving residents in a state of panic.

Bandits kidnap 20 medical students in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that bandits kidnapped no fewer than 20 medical students along the Otukpo (Benue) - Enugu road in Benue state.

The medical students were abducted while travelling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FCMDS) Annual Convention in Enugu state.

The state police public relations officer, Sewuese Anene, said the investigation into the matter has already commenced.

