Gunmen attacked an army checkpoint in Ekenobizi, Abia state, on November 13, killing two soldiers despite efforts to repel the assault

The gunmen, arriving in a white Lexus, opened fire on the checkpoint around 6:18 am while the exact number of attackers remained unclear

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attack and claimed it was carried out by IPOB and ESN, who fled and left two vehicles behind

Ekenobizi, Abia state - Two soldiers have been killed in an attack by gunmen on an army checkpoint early Wednesday morning, November 13, in Ekenobizi, a border community between Abia and Imo states, in Umuopara, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia state.

2 soldiers dead in Abia after gunmen attack Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

Details of attack by gunmen in Abia

The assault took place at around 6:18 am when the gunmen arrived in a white Lexus (350/400) model.

While the exact number of attackers remains unclear, a military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the vehicle's make and colour.

"The attackers arrived in a white Lexus, and they opened fire on the checkpoint, catching the soldiers off guard. Although the attackers fled, the incident left two soldiers dead," the source said.

Nigerian army reacts to attack

Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, spokesperson for the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, confirmed the attack in a press release issued later in the day, The Punch reported.

According to Unuakhalu, the soldiers at the checkpoint were part of the ongoing Operation UDO KA aimed at securing the region.

“In the early hours of today, 13 November 2024, troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, deployed at a checkpoint along the Umuahia – Owerri Road, came under attack by the irredentist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN),” Unuakhalu said.

Despite the attackers’ violent assault, the military was able to repel the attack.

"The gallant troops were able to force the attackers to retreat in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep used in the attack," he added.

While the military managed to repel the attack, two soldiers tragically lost their lives in the firefight.

The Joint Task Force expressed condolences to the fallen soldiers' families and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The Joint Task Force has called on residents of the South East, particularly those in Abia State, to provide credible information that could help track down the attackers and prevent further violence.

"We urge the people to work with security agencies to combat criminal elements in the region and maintain peace," Unuakhalu said.

Army destroys IPOB’s ‘supreme headquarters’ in Imo, kills gunmen

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that combined troops of the Nigerian Army with the Nigeria police, the Department of State Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had killed 20 gunmen in Mother Valley, Orsu local government area (LGA) of Imo state.

The gunmen reportedly had allegiance to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

