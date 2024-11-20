Police Officer Killed in Gunmen Attack on Patrol Team in Abia State
- A police officer was killed and two others injured in an ambush by gunmen on a patrol team along Asaga Road in Ohafia, Abia State
- The attack, which took place around 7:30 am, prompted a swift response from local law enforcement and military personnel
- Authorities are actively searching for the suspects as investigations continue over what happened
A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday morning as a police officer was killed in an attack by gunmen on a patrol team along Asaga Road in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.
The attack, which occurred around 7:30 am, left two other officers injured.
Attack Details
Eyewitnesses reported that the police patrol team was ambushed by a group of young men, estimated to be around six in number.
The assailants double-crossed the patrol vehicle, resulting in a fatal confrontation where one officer was killed, and two others managed to escape into the bush with injuries.
Immediate Response
In response to the attack, officers from the Ohafia Division, along with soldiers from the 14 Brigade, swiftly conducted a comprehensive search operation in the area to locate the fleeing suspects.
The local authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.
Official Statement
When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Maureen Chinaka, stated, "The picture is not very clear at the moment, I will give you feedback on the above."
The police command has assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
