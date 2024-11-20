A police officer was killed and two others injured in an ambush by gunmen on a patrol team along Asaga Road in Ohafia, Abia State

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday morning as a police officer was killed in an attack by gunmen on a patrol team along Asaga Road in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.

The attack, which occurred around 7:30 am, left two other officers injured.

Police officer killed in gunmen attack on patrol team. Photo credit: X/Ariyo Ojo via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Attack Details

Eyewitnesses reported that the police patrol team was ambushed by a group of young men, estimated to be around six in number.

The assailants double-crossed the patrol vehicle, resulting in a fatal confrontation where one officer was killed, and two others managed to escape into the bush with injuries.

Immediate Response

In response to the attack, officers from the Ohafia Division, along with soldiers from the 14 Brigade, swiftly conducted a comprehensive search operation in the area to locate the fleeing suspects.

The local authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act.

Official Statement

When contacted for comments, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Abia State Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Maureen Chinaka, stated, "The picture is not very clear at the moment, I will give you feedback on the above."

The police command has assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

