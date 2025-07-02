A Nigerian doctor recently shared his findings about Vishwash Ramesh Kumar, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash

Ramesh was the only person who made it out alive after the plane crashed into a medical hostel shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad

Speaking to a journalist, Neville Lazarus, a doctor who ran tests on the survivor spoke about the condition of his internal organs

Vishwash Ramesh Kumar, the sole survivor of a recent Air India plane crash, was taken into a trauma ward after the tragic incident.

The crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in the loss of many lives, with Kumar being the only survivor.

Doctor says Air India survivor's internal organs are good and there are no injuries. Photo credit: SUN, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Doctor speaks on condition of survivor's organs

In a video shared on TikTok by @skynews, journalist Neville Lazarus disclosed that he spoke to the doctor who initially treated Kumar in the trauma ward.

The doctor's assessment provided necessary information about Kumar's health condition following the crash.

According to the doctor, Kumar suffered only minor physical injuries, with no apparent internal damage.

Despite being mentally shaken, he was deemed fit and underwent further tests, including MRI checkups, at the hospital.

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) checks internal organs including detailed images of internal structures, including organs like liver, kidneys, spleen, and pancreas, e.t.c.

The journalist narrated:

"I did meet the doctor who first met him when he was brought to the trauma ward. He told me that he is mentally fit, just very shaken up. He just had a few scratches on his arms. He was walking alright. Limping a bit but he said there was no internal injury cause he had to do all the checks and he was then taken into for MRI checkups and various other checkups which the hospital did."

Doctor who ran tests on Air India lone survivor's internal body shares findings. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions trail doctor's report about crash survivor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@thesjonso said:

"He looked sooo confused, it is very crazy that he survived that!"

@JMDGirlMumx3 said:

"Why do people care about people’s nationality so much. The man survived, escaped death lost his brother and now has to travel on a plane again to come home. Doesn’t matter where he comes from, the man has his life!!!"

@Tik & Tok said:

"He just survived a fatal plane crash & also lost his brother so “doing ok” is probably pushing it!"

@angellah commented:

"Do you remember that house that remained untouched in the California fires while all his neighbours houses burnt to the ground? I know a lot of you don't believe in God but there will be more of these examples. Miracles are supposed to be unique, a wonder and yes I believe God saved him. God saved him to Glorify His Mighty Name."

@Ross said:

"The trauma this survivor will feel is incomprehensible. Terrible tragedy and God rest the souls of all those poor people."

@Catty Cat Cat Cat said:

"He sat next to the exit door? Maybe he freaked out, opened emergency door at during takeoff, especially at low altitudes, could lead to a significant loss of altitude due to several factors, including explosive decompression and the potential for the aircraft to become uncontrollable."

@ez added:

"It’s just so crazy to me how this can happen in just a second. Mind bloowing. That guy is so lucky, he’s special, actual miracle from God himself."

Watch the video here:

CCTV footage of Air India crash surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Indian government is probing the Air India Flight 171 crash from multiple angles, including the possibility of sabotage, as investigators analyse data from the plane's black boxes and CCTV footage.

The crash, which happened shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, claimed 241 lives and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng