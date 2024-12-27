President Bola Tinubu reshaped Nigeria's future and championed national unity with six key bills he signed into law in 2024

Tinubu through his education policies, empowered students in higher institutions nationwide with loans and also renewed the hope of Nigerian workers by approving the 70,000 new minimum wage

As we wind down 2024, this article by Legit.ng detailed the six major bills President Tinubu signed into law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had an eventful 2024. He took giant steps in the interest of his government and Nigerians, with key reform policies that shaped his agenda and further accelerated the economy.

President Tinubu’s legislative agenda in 2024 includes major reforms in education, labour, and regional development, which marked a transformative year for Nigeria’s governance.

As the year 2024 draws to a close, Legit.ng compiled a list of major bills Tinubu signed into law;

List: Six bills Tinubu signed in 2024

1. Student loan bill

In April 2024, President Bola Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.

The bill titled Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2024 was finally signed into law by President Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3.

The bill established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), designed to provide financial aid to students in tertiary institutions.

2. National anthem act 2024

In May 29, President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Bill 2024 into law to replace the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” with “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” composed by its colonial master.

Legit.ng reported that the old anthem was composed by British expatriate, Lillian Jean Williams. The country used it from 1960 to 1978.

Godswill Akpabio, the president of the senate, announced the signing of the bill by Tinubu during a joint session on Wednesday, May 29.

3. South-east and North-west development commission

As part of his move to reaffirm the administration's pledge to inclusive governance, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on July 2024, signed the south-east and north-west development commission bills into law.

The south-east bill was sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, the deputy speaker who represents Bende federal constituency of Abia state.

As reported by The Cable, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, noted that the bills will foster development in the respective regions.

4. Minimum wage bill

On July 29, President Tinubu signed the new minimum wage bill into law, further confirming his approval of N70,000 for Nigerian workers.

Tinubu signed the new law at the State House on Monday, as witnessed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, among others.

Legit.ng reports that the new law is reviewable every three years as part of the agreement reached with organised labour.

5. Judicial office holders salaries and allowances bill

On August 13, President Tinubu signed the Judicial Office Holders' Salaries and Allowances Bill into law.

The bill, submitted as an executive act by the president, aims to enhance the salaries, allowances, and benefits of judicial officers with a 300 percent boost.

6. Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill

President Tinubu made a move to reform Nigeria's failed power and energy sector.

On Friday, February 9, President Tinubu signed the Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2024 into law.

The legislation targets the challenges related to growth and environmental concerns in areas that accommodate power generation plants.

