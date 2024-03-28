The management of the KFC has reacted to the recent happening that occurred at one of its outlets in Lagos state between its staff and the son of Senator Gbenga Daniel

This came after Adebola Daniel took to the X platform to lament how he was badle treated by the KFC staff on Wednesday and wrote, “To be disabled in Nigeria is to be undesirable, unwelcome and unaccepted”

In reaction on Thursday, via a post on its social media page, KFC maintained its stance on the matter and said it is currently handling it

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) shut down Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), an international fast food restaurant chain, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, over discrimination against a passenger.

This came after on Wednesday, March 27, Debola Daniel, son of Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun state, had posted on his official X page about his experience at KFC, MMIA branch.

According to Daniel, the restaurant had stopped him and his family from entering, stating that “no wheelchairs were allowed”.

“Just as we were about to sit, the lady at the till – who was apparently the manager – called out loudly, ‘No Wheelchairs Allowed’,” he posted.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Thursday, Obiageli Orah, director, public affairs and consumer protection at FAAN, said the authority had investigated the matter and made their decision.

Orah added that the shutdown will take effect from today, March 28.

In reaction to the decion of FAAN, KFC on Thursday, in a post shared on its X page, said they are curently handling the matter and are not in support of "bias or discrimination in any form".

KFC tweeted:

"KFC is unwavering in our stance against bias or discrimination in any form, with inclusivity and respect as non-negotiable pillars of our values.

"However, this recent incident has underscored the pressing need for immediate action. We have embarked on efforts to address the situation. We deeply regret the frustration and distress experienced by our guest and extend sincere apologies to those affected.

"In response, we are urgently implementing inclusion training for all our employees. This incident is not reflective of our standards, and we will act swiftly to rectify it.

"We are actively exploring actions to equip our team members and restaurants better to ensure that every guest feels genuinely welcomed and that we deliver empathetic customer service that proactively addresses the diverse needs of each guest."

