As part of efforts to ease the financial strain on civil servants, the federal government has allocated N845 billion in the 2025 budget

This move by President Tinubu's government was aimed at addressing the minimum wage-related adjustments following the recent increase to N70,000

President Tinubu's 2025 budget, presented to the National Assembly, also prioritised N10 billion to settle debts owed to local contractors involved in government projects

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The federal government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has allocated N845 billion in the 2025 budget to address minimum wage-related adjustments following the recent increase to N70,000.

Tinubu sets aside N845bn for minimum wage adjustments in 2025 budget. Photo credit: Nigeria Labour Congress HQ, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

FG allocates N845bn for minimum wage adjustments

This allocation showed the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants and mitigating the economic challenges faced by the workforce.

The allocation is part of the service-wide vote detailed in the 2025 budget, which was presented by President Tinubu to the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

In addition to the minimum wage adjustment, the budget highlights several other critical areas requiring funding.

One of these is the payment of local contractors’ debts, with N10 billion earmarked to settle outstanding obligations.

As reported by The Nation, this move aims to stimulate economic activity and restore confidence among contractors who have undertaken government projects.

Read more about minimum wage, 2025 budget

FG discloses date states implement new minimum wage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government assured Nigerian workers of the implementation of the newly approved national minimum wage.

FG assured organised labour that states will implement the wage starting from January 2025, thereby appealing to workers to exercise patience.

Minister of Labour, Muhammad Dingyadi, made the plea and gave the assurance on Thursday during a meeting with members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCN).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng