BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Amended Student Loan Bill Into Law
BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Amended Student Loan Bill Into Law

by  Bada Yusuf

President Bola Tinubu signed the amended student loan bill into law after it was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate, respectively.

The bill titled Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2024 was finally signed into law by President Tinubu on Wednesday, April 3.

This development came after separate considerations from the two chambers of the National Assembly committees on tertiary institutions and TETFund.

