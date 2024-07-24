President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday and noted that the bills will foster development in the respective regions

Ngelale noted that Tinubu's move reaffirmed the administration's pledge to inclusive governance

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law two significant bills aimed at accelerating development across the country's Northwest and Southeast geopolitical zones.

Tinubu signs bills to establish development commissions in two regions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Purpose of the two new bills

The North-West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024, and the South-East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023, will facilitate reconstruction, rehabilitation, and tackling of environmental and development challenges in the respective regions.

According to a statement Ngelale, the commissions will address issues such as infrastructure damages, poverty, literacy, ecological problems, and environmental challenges, promoting equitable development and inclusive governance.

"In addition, the South-East Development Commission is established to ensure the reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, houses, and other infrastructural damages suffered by the zone, as well as tackle ecological problems, and other related environmental or developmental challenges in South-East states.

"President Tinubu believes in building the nation on the fulcrum of fairness, equity, and unity; hence, he is committed to ensuring equitable development, inclusive governance, and the provision of qualitative services to all Nigerians — no matter where they reside — while knitting even more tightly together the national fabric," the statement read.

Nigerians react as Tinubu signs bills

Legit.ng captured some reactions below;

@abdullahayofel tweeted:

"Good work continue.

"God Bless Mr President."

@Big_Ben_21 tweeted:

"Regional government will end all this problems in this country."

@UndisputedIkena tweeted:

"A good time to be an Igbo.

"God bless the President."

@wealthAbit tweeted:

"Sign sign sign nothing change till date. Do something there is hunger in the land .. An hungry man is an angry man."

Southeast devt commission: Ifeanyi Ubah hails Tinubu

In a related development, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Anambra South senatorial district has hailed President Tinubu for signing the Southeast Development Commission Bill into law.

Ubah said the bill's signing addresses the setback caused by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to approve it.

This refusal deepened feelings of injustice and slowed progress for the APC in the region, he added.

Source: Legit.ng