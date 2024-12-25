The year 2024 is gradually coming to a close, and the political landscape of Nigeria has experienced intrigues, suspense and controversies

From the off-cycle elections to the tough policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the internal rifts within the major opposition parties, 2024 will be remembered for a legion of political events that occurred nationally

FCT, Abuja - Several political events took place in 2024 in Nigeria, particularly at the sub-national levels.

As the country navigates the complex intersections of governance, identity, and power, reflecting on a number of political events that have played a defining role in shaping Nigeria's trajectory this year is necessary.

Wike/Fubara fallout

Rivers state has been boiling since 2023 — although tension lessened in the last quarter of 2024.

Less than seven months after he bankrolled his godson and former accountant general of Rivers state to succeed him, Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), is realising that the sheepish loyalty he expected from Governor Siminalayi Fubara has all but faded into thin air.

Having been sworn in as the governor, Fubara wants to be left alone to implement his 'Rivers first' mantra. But Wike claims the governor is destroying the political structure he built with hardwork.

With the rift degenerating into worrying chaos, local government secretariats were burnt and the presidential intervention proved futile.

Sack of ministers

In October, President Tinubu sacked six ministers and appointed seven new ones. The president also reassigned 10 ministers to new positions.

The six sacked ministers are Betta Edu (humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation), Uju-Ken Ohanenye (women affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), Tahir Mamman (education), Abdullahi Gwarzo (housing and urban development), and Jamila Ibrahim (youth development).

Kano election judgement

In January, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Kano state governor, Yusuf Abba Kabir of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The court, in a much-followed judgment on Friday, January 12, held that the appeal by Yusuf and his party was meritorious. Justice John Okoro, who read the lead judgment, set aside the judgment of the court of appeal and that of the election tribunal that had sacked the NNPP candidate.

Tinubu winning key opposition figures to his side

In 2024, key opposition figures like Reno Omokri and Daniel Bwala publicly expressed their support for President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

In October, Omokri, vocal on social media, revealed that he would vote for President Tinubu over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Atiku Abubakar.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"If there are three names on the ballot in 2027 and they are as follows: Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Gregory Obi and God spares my life and the lives of the above people, I will vote for and work vehemently for the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so help me, God!"

In the same vein, Bwala, the special adviser to the president on public communication and media, ruled out the possibility of Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) losing the 2027 presidential election.

The presidential spokesman who used to be a member of the PDP made the assertion at a media parley held at the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja earlier in December. Bwala, speaking to journalists, stated that President Tinubu would contest, win and return to office for his second term in 2027.

These prominent backings for Tinubu come amid tough policies of the current administration.

2024 Edo governorship election

The 2024 Edo gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, September 21, to elect the governor of the state. PDP's Godwin Obaseki was ineligible to contest for re-election, having already served two terms as allowed by the constitution of Nigeria.

The APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 22, 2024. Okpebholo won with a total of 291,667 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes, and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata, who came third with 22,763 votes. Okpebholo's victory was surprising for most people.

2024 Ondo governorship election

The 2024 Ondo state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 16. Incumbent APC governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ran for election to a full term and won with over 366,000 votes, defeating former deputy governor Agboola Ajayi of the PDP who came second with 117,000 votes, and 15 other candidates.

Aiyedatiwa was the former deputy governor who became governor after the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December 2023.

