Tragedy As Officer Dies After Being Thrown Out of Moving Truck During Night Duty in Kano
- An officer attached to the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Yahaya Isma’il Idris, has died after being thrown from a moving truck during a routine inspection in Kano
- The 35-year-old officer who was on night duty, had boarded the truck after the driver failed to produce a waybill but was allegedly pushed out near Muhammadu Buhari Interchange
- Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, confirmed the development on Thursday and shared further details
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Kano state - A personnel of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Yahaya Isma’il Idris, has reportedly lost his life after he was thrown out of a moving truck in the early hours of Thursday, April 24, along the Maiduguri Road in Kano metropolis.
Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama revealed this in a statement posted on his X page on Thursday.
How 35 year old KAROTA officer died
According to Makama, the incident occurred when the 35-year-old officer, who was on night duty, intercepted a truck loaded with goods for routine inspection.
The deceased, Yahaya Isma’il Idris, was on night duty when he stopped a truck for inspection around Maiduguri Road in Kano metropolis.
The truck with registration number BWR 457 XC was driven by 25-year-old driver Yakubu Abdulsalam, who hailed from Fika local government area of Yobe state
The truck was accompanied by two other individuals, Tunde Momodu from Edo state and Sagir Yusuf , from Bichi local government area, Kano state.
KAROTA personnel dies after being pushed from moving truck
Idris had requested the driver to present a waybill for the goods being transported but due to the failure of the driver to produce the document, he reportedly boarded the vehicle for further investigation.
However, shortly after, the driver allegedly sped off and as the vehicle approached the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover, the officer was reportedly pushed out of the moving truck by the suspects.
Idris sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was confirmed dead.
5 Nigerian Air Force officers die in fatal road accident
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that five officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) died in a fatal road accident along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state.
The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.
According to the statement issued by Akinboyewa, the deceased NAF officers were on their way to Abuja for a sporting event.
