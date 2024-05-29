BREAKING: Tinubu Reverses Nigeria to Old National Anthem, Details Emerge
President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Anthem bill, which seeks to reinstate the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We hail thee,’ into law.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this on Wednesday, May 29, at a joint session of the National Assembly, marking the Silver Jubilee Of Nigeria’s 4th Republic.
Source: Legit.ng
