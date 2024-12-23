Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he would not reduce the size of his cabinet including 48 ministers and several Special Advisers.

Tinubu said the large size of his cabinet was necessary for effective service delivery.

Tinubu said the ministers were selected based on efficiency and the needs of the country. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this while speaking during his first Presidential Media Chat held at his Bourdillon Street residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday night, December 23.

According to Leadership, President Tinubu firmly defended the size of his cabinet.

“I am not ready to shrink the size of my cabinet.”

Tinubu explained that the ministers were selected based on efficiency and the needs of the country.

“I saw the need for them when I created the portfolios,”

“Nigeria is a large country. If you are to entertain over 200 million persons, calculate how many stewards will be required.”

According to President Tinubu, the number of ministers and advisers was crucial to effectively govern the country.

Tinubu affirmed that he remained committed to maintaining a large team to meet the demands of the diverse nation.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu announced the scrapping of the ministries of Niger Delta and sports development in a major cabinet reshuffle.

Bayo Onanuga, presidential spokesperson, also said Tinubu merged the Ministry of Tourism with the Ministry of Culture and Creative Economy.

Onanuga added that the president created a new Ministry of Regional Development to manage the affairs of the Niger Delta and other development commissions.

Cabinet Reshuffle: New ministers appointed by Tinubu and portfolios

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu submitted the names of seven new ministerial nominees to the national assembly following the dismissal of six ministers from his cabinet.

The nominees are set to fill the resulting vacancies, while the President also restructured his administration by reassigning 10 ministers to new portfolios.

Among the nominees, Tinubu has selected Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu for the position of minister of state for foreign affairs.

