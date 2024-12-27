President Bola Tinubu 2024 signed and implemented several policies that shaped Nigeria's space and Nigerians' lives

The policies and actions cut across the popular minimum wage to the talked about student loan, which took effect in 2024

President Tinubu began his administration with a controversial policy, which was the announcement of fuel subsidies on his inauguration day

In 2024, President Bola Tinubu made some policies and actions that influenced Nigeria's system. Tinubu has vowed to embark on extensive reforms for the country.

Tinubu was sworn in on May 29, 2023, and announced the removal of the fuel subsidy while delivering his inaugural speech. The announcement plunged Nigeria into an economic crisis, but the president insisted that the decision was harsh but necessary.

Fast to 2024, the president also made some decisions that reflected in the people's daily lives. Below is a list of policies and actions taken in 2024

Student Loan Bill

The Student Loan Re-enactment Bill, signed into law in April, establishes the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

This fund provides financial aid to students pursuing higher education in tertiary institutions.

National Anthem Act 2024

On May 29, President Tinubu signed the National Anthem Act 2024, reinstating "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" as the country's national anthem.

This anthem was originally used until 1978.

South-east and North-west Development Commission Bills

President Tinubu signed the South-east and North-west Development Commission Bills into law on July 24.

These bills aim to promote development in the specified regions.

Minimum Wage Bill

President Tinubu approved a minimum wage increase from N30,000 to N70,000 in response to prolonged agitation from labour unions.

Following Tinubu's signing of the bill, several governors have vowed to pay more than N70,000 to workers in their states.

Judicial Office Holders Salaries and Allowances Bill

On August 13, President Tinubu signed a bill increasing the salaries and allowances of judges by 300 per cent.

There have been calls for the salaries of judicial officeholders to be increased

Electricity Act (Amendment) Bill 2024

Signed into law on February 9, this bill introduces several key reforms to the Nigerian electricity sector. These reforms include:

Host Community Development: 5% of power-generating companies' annual operating expenditures will be set aside for infrastructure projects in host communities.

Transmission System Operator: A new entity responsible for operating, maintaining, and expanding the national grid.

Open Market Platform: A platform allowing competitive electricity trading among market participants.

Regulatory Enhancements: Strengthened regulatory and enforcement powers for the National Energy Regulator.

Ndume mocks Tinubu with video from bourdillon

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's Bourdillon residence has again become a topic of discussion after some residents were seen waiting for palliatives at the facility.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno state shared the video on social media with a cryptic post that said poverty does not know boundaries or politics.

Tinubu had earlier said he had been sharing food palliatives at his residence for the past 25 years without any case of a stampede.

Source: Legit.ng