Concerns have continued to rise over the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget that President Tinubu presented to the National Assembly

What caught the interest of many was the federal government's spending, which included N9.36 billion for the president and vice president’s travel and refreshments in 2025

Interestingly, the House of Representatives passed the 2025 budget 24 hours after it was presented to the lawmakers

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will reportedly spend N9.36 billion on local and foreign travels as well as refreshments in 2025.

This was revealed in the details of the 2025 Appropriation Bill released by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu presented the 2025 appropriation bill before the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 18.

Interestingly, on Thursday, December 19, the House of Representatives passed the 2025 budget.

The president had, on Wednesday, present the N49.7 trillion 2025 budget proposals to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The fiscal document is titled: ‘Restoration Budget, Securing peace and building prosperity.’

N9.4 billion: Breakdown of Tinubu, Shettima’s trips

Daily Trust reported that in the budget proposal, N7.44 billion will be spent on President Tinubu's travels and refreshments; while Vice President Shettima will spend N1.9 billion for same.

Also, President Tinubu's international travels in 2025 will gulp N6.14 billion; and his local trips, N873.9 million.

Interestingly, N431.6 million was earmarked for Tinubu’s refreshments and meals as well as foodstuffs and catering supplies.

For VP Kashim Shettima, his international travels in 2025 will gulp N1.31 billion; and local trips, N417.5 million.

Refreshments and meals as well as foodstuff and catering supplies for the vice president will gulp N186.02 million.

