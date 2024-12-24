Media Chat: Tinubu Under Fire Over Justification of Fuel Subsidy Removal
- A prominent PDP chieftain, Bode George, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to listen to the cries of Nigerians amidst the harsh socio-economic realities citizens are grappling with
- George spoke in an interview on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2024, monitored by Legit.ng
- Reacting to President Tinubu's maiden media chat, the former military governor of Ondo state insisted that millions of Nigerians are angry about the state of the national economy
Ikeja, Lagos state - Bode George, a former deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's insistence on not revisiting the fuel subsidy.
Reacting to Tinubu’s first media chat, George expressed his belief that President Tinubu needs to listen to the cries of the people. The PDP chieftain spoke on Channels Television, in an interview monitored by Legit.ng.
Hardship: PDP's George slams Tinubu
He said:
“It (the president not regretting the fuel subsidy removal) would be a major campaign issue. In another few months, he (Tinubu) would be two years in office. The third year in office, politics would start. We (the opposition) will make it a campaign issue. Are you Nigerians better off now, or do you believe that with what we would tell you we would be better off?”
George added:
"We are not a military government that has no relationship with the public. This is a democratic dispensation that supposedly got all the support, and the professor in INEC claimed that he won the election. We expect him to manage the resources of our land for our benefit. If that benefit is not coming through and we are getting more pain, what you (the president) should do is 'sit down, listen to them'."
Watch the interview below:
Tinubu speaks on food stampedes
Meanwhile, during Monday's media chat, President Tinubu blamed the recent food stampedes in the country on a poor organisation.
Tinubu said he has been sharing palliatives in his Lagos residence for 25 years without any stampede incident.
Source: Legit.ng
