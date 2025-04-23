Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has ordered the arrest and fining of individuals with dreadlocks in Minna, labelling it a crackdown on “rascality.

The governor also imposed curfews on commercial motorcycles and tricycles and warned that homes harbouring criminals or drug dealers would be demolished

Traditional leaders have been tasked with documenting residents, as the government intensifies efforts to restore security across the state

Minna, Niger state - Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has sparked controversy after ordering the arrest of individuals wearing dreadlocks in Minna, the state capital.

The directive was given during a security stakeholders’ meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday, April 22.

Governor Bago instructed security agencies to cut off such hairstyles and impose fines on those found with them, declaring a clampdown on what he termed “rascality” in Niger state, Punch reported.

“We will have zero tolerance for rascality. Anybody that you find with dreadlocks, arrest, barb the hair, and fine him.

“Nobody should carry any kind of haircut inside Minna. I have given marching orders to security agencies," the governor declared.

Crackdown on youth, criminals and informal transport

Addressing the meeting, which was attended by police personnel, other security officials and traditional rulers, Governor Bago called on parents to take responsibility for their children and warned that the government would no longer tolerate perceived social misconduct.

“Parents should warn their children. From this moment, it’s 100% fire-for-fire.

“Also, any house found harbouring criminals should be demolished. Niger State is not for useless people," he said.

As part of wider security measures, the governor also announced restrictions on the movement of commercial motorcycles and tricycles from 6 pm to 6am.

He stated that only those being used for medical emergencies would be permitted to operate during those hours, Vanguard reported.

Tighter community surveillance and property sanctions

Governor Bago further directed traditional and local authorities—including district, village, and ward heads—to begin proper documentation of residents in their areas to aid crime control.

“Any property used for harbouring criminals or selling illicit drugs will be destroyed,” he warned.

The governor’s sweeping security measures have generated mixed reactions, with human rights observers raising questions about the legality of targeting individuals based on hairstyle.

However, Bago maintains that the actions are part of his administration’s commitment to restoring order and ensuring public safety in the state.

