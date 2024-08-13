President Bola Tinubu has signed the Judicial Office Holders' Salaries and Allowances Bill into law

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has officially signed the Judicial Office Holders' Salaries and Allowances Bill into law.

This was announced by the President's Special Adviser on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

In June, the National Assembly passed a bill that approves a 300% salary increase for judicial officers at both federal and state levels, The Punch reported.

The approval came after the President submitted an executive bill aimed at enhancing the salaries, allowances, and other fringe benefits for judicial officers and staff, Leadership reported.

The executive bill submitted by the President was titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances, and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters.”

Lado stated:

“This remarkable action highlights Mr. President's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of Nigerian workers, similar to when he recently paused a Federal Executive Council meeting to sign the new National Minimum Wage Bill of N70,000."

Lado explained that the new Act “establishes salaries, allowances, and other benefits for Judicial Officers to align with current realities, and it amends the Certain Political, Public, and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.), Act, No.6, 2002 (as amended), by removing provisions related to Judicial Office Holders.”

He said:

“By focusing on the financial well-being of our judicial officers, Mr. President is not only strengthening the integrity of our justice system but also setting a new benchmark for leadership that genuinely values the dedication and sacrifices of all Nigerian workers.”

Akpabio, Tajudeen commended for patriotic status

Lado praised Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abass Tajudeen, for their patriotic dedication to progressively enhancing the welfare of Nigerians.

He also commended the members of the 10th National Assembly for prioritizing the well-being of Nigerians by passing and transmitting the executive Bill, which has now been swiftly signed into law by the President.

Lado encouraged Judicial Office Holders in the country to intensify their efforts in delivering timely justice, given the President's actions aimed at improving their overall welfare and well-being.

