FCT, Abuja - Nigerian authorities have arrested and detained some of the leaders of the ongoing ‘End Bad Governance in Nigeria’ protests.

The protesters, mostly youths, were arrested by either the police or the Department of State Services (DSS) for taking part in the protests against economic hardship.

FULL LIST: End Bad Governance in Nigeria Protest Leaders Reportedly Arrested by DSS

In this report, Legit.ng highlights the reportedly arrested persons.

1) Bashir Abubakar

In July, the DSS arrested a Nigerian youth, Bashir Abubakar, who was arrested in Kano, the Kano state capital, over his support for the anti-hardship protest.

At the time, the demonstration was in the planning stage.

However, Abubakar was released after the DSS allegedly ordered him to bring the T-shirts he printed advertising the planned 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' nationwide protest.

2) Babatunde Oluajo

On Tuesday, August 6, the Campaign for Democratic and Workers’ Rights, CDWR, called for the unconditional release of Oluajo and other activists arrested by the DSS at the protests.

The group in a statement signed by Bosah Chinedu, its spokesperson, appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), "and other pro-masses organisations to openly condemn this ongoing repression of the protesters".

In the same vein, the Take It Back movement also waded into the reported arrest.

3) Adaramoye Michael Lenin

On Monday, August 5, news emerged that DSS operatives arrested Adaramoye Michael Lenin, one of the leaders of the 'End Bad Governance' protests.

Although the DSS said Lenin was not in its custody, Abiodun Sanusi, a journalist and activist, insisted that the secret police invaded Lenin's residence over the night, at about 2:00 am, and "abducted him".

