A popular public commentator, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has spoken on the planned nationwide protest scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 1

Kperogi said the real organisers of the protests are, hunger and "a sensation of hopelessness" witnessed in the last one year

In a column, Prof. Kperogi commented on the opposition's recent actions which he concluded are allowed

Atlanta, USA - A Nigerian-American media scholar and newspaper columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has said the root causes of the planned nationwide protest are principally the astronomical hike in the cost of basic amenities like food.

Prof. Kperogi in his weekly column on Saturday, July 27, asserted that 'the sensation of hopelessness that overcomes the masses is a big force' for their proposed protest.

Professor Farooq Kperogi has expressed solidarity with ‘End Bad Governance’ protesters. Photo credit: Farooq Kperogi

Source: Facebook

Kperogi wrote:

"People who are visiting darkness on the poor in the name of a deferred light at the end of the tunnel are glowing in incandescent bulbs of illumination. And the people are intelligent enough to know that what awaits them at the end of this disconsolate tunnel isn’t light. It’s an inferno. It’s a dreary snake pit of doom and gloom.

"When people come to this realisation, no one needs to “sponsor” them to protest. The pangs of hunger they feel is sufficient to sponsor them to protest. The sensation of hopelessness that overcomes them is a bigger motive force for protest than the political machinations of any politician."

Furthermore, Kperogi admitted that opposition politicians are taking advantage of the “mass discontent” to cripple the Bola Tinubu government and “delegitimise it for their self-interest”, but the professor described it as legal.

'Planned protest potentially dangerous', Bwala

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barr. Daniel Bwala, a former presidential campaign spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, said a nationwide protest is not necessary at this point.

Speaking to state house correspondents shortly after meeting with President Tinubu, Bwala described the planned protest as "politically motivated".

The legal practitioner urged Nigerians to give Tinubu more time as the president is aware of the challenges the country is currently facing.

