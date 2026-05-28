Jamaica’s head coach, Rudolph Speid, has sent a message to Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup final

The Super Eagles and the Reggae Boyz meet in the second consecutive final of the competition

Nigeria won the 2025 edition, beating the Caribbean on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time

Jamaica head coach Rudolph Speid has sent a message to Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup final at The Valley on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The Super Eagles defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe 2-0 on Tuesday, May 27, in the semi-final thanks to a brace from Femi Azeez on his debut.

Jamaica beat India 2-0 to book a Unity Cup final date with Nigeria. Photo from @jff_football.

Source: Instagram

The Reggae Boyz defeated India in the second semi-final at the same stadium on May 28, with goals from Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon.

As noted by Unity Cup, the two sides will meet for the second consecutive time in the final, having met in the 2025 final, when Nigeria won the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

Jamaica's coach sends message to Nigeria

Jamaica boss Speid is hopeful of beating Nigeria in the final, admitting that it is exciting to face the Super Eagles on Saturday.

“You guys (Nigeria) have always beaten us every single time before. I am hoping that's not the case this time,” he said as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

“But it's always exciting to play against Nigeria. They play exciting football and are one of the powerhouses in Africa, so it's always good.

“We always look forward to playing them. Last year was very exciting; it was a 2-2 draw. This year, I hope we’ll have better results against them.”

The manager added that he may have to alter his approach a bit if he analyses how Nigeria plays, particularly after watching their match against Zimbabwe.

Speid applauds the Super Eagles as a very good team, but believes that they are beatable, despite Jamaica being in the rebuilding phase.

“They are very, very good, but every team is beatable, and we have to be aware of what they bring. We have some things to bring ourselves,” he added.

“Jamaica is still in a rebuilding stage, with lots of young players. As with the game these days, nobody is a winner before the game is played. That's where we are right now.”

Rudolph Speid sends message to Nigeria ahead of 2026 Unity Cup final. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

Jamaica and Nigeria are in the same boat as both countries failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the final of the African playoff, before going ahead to beat Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff.

Nigeria have not qualified for the World Cup since the 2018 edition in Russia, while the Jamaicans have missed out on every tournament since 1998.

Eric Chelle reacts Nigeria’s win

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle spoke after Nigeria defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in the Unity Cup semi-final to book a date with Jamaica.

Chelle admitted that he was impressed with the performance of his players, particularly the NPFL players, but they must do more to break into the team.

Source: Legit.ng