Tension in Bauchi as Angry Youths Burn Down Top Traditional Ruler’s Palace, Details Surface
- A soldier attached to Operation Safe Haven in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi state allegedly killed a youth, Habibu Aminu, prompting a vengeance
- Legit.ng gathered that four people were injured in the violence that happened amid the 'End Bad Governance' protests
- The incident followed an altercation between some local politicians and military personnel in Lere town
Bauchi, Bauchi state - Some youths in Bauchi state have burnt down the palace of Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar Bawa, the district head of Lere town in Tafawa Balewa local government area (LGA).
As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, August 8, the youths attacked the palace following 'a clash' between the military and individuals said to be members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Lere.
DSS takes action as protesters fly Russia flag in northern Nigeria, ‘7 Polish nationals under probe’
One person, Habibu Aminu, was killed and several others sustained injuries in the violence which happened on Tuesday, August 6.
Late Aminu reportedly completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in May.
Zaharedden Mohammed, a resident of Lere, explained that the mob who torched the palace did so because they suspected that it was the district head who encouraged the military to impose a curfew on the community.
The curfew came amid destructions associated with the ongoing 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests in the northern part of the country.
Mohammed said:
“Some youths in the campaign team had a misunderstanding with the military and the military decided to hide under the curfew to attack certain individuals. Before the time of the curfew, they launched their onslaught."
Bauchi police react
Meanwhile, Ahmad Wakili, the Bauchi state police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, according to Leadership newspaper.
Wakili, however, attributed the violence to a clash between soldiers and members of the PDP in the area, rather than a curfew enforcement operation.
Legit.ng reports that attacks on traditional rulers and their palaces in Nigeria are not new.
A report by SBM Intelligence in 2021 revealed that 53 traditional rulers were killed in violent attacks in Nigeria in the past 10 years (2021 - 2011).
The organisation said 35 of them were killed in the last five years (2021 - 2016) — indicating an accelerating trend.
'New religion': Bauchi man beaten to death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man identified as Yunusa Usman was beaten to death by a mob for promoting a religious movement known as the Fera Movement in Nasaru, Ningi local council of Bauchi state.
The state police public relations officer, Ahmed Wakil, said the deceased was killed due to tension and an altercation while sharing information about a new religious movement.
Afterwards, police authorities said they are committed to stepping up surveillance to ensure the safety and security of all residents.
