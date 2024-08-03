Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the nationwide demonstrations against anti-government policies, a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has stated what President Bola Tinubu must do to appease angry Nigerians who have taken to major cities to protest.

Effiong, who was a guest on Channels Television’s The August Protests programme on Friday, said the President should heed to the demands of the protesters. He lamented that the Nigerian authorities have not held anybody accountable for the killings of the #EndSARS protesters in 2020.

The lawyer said:

"Before we wake up tomorrow, I want to hear President Tinubu announce to Nigerians that he has reduced the number of his ministers to 37,” he said in response to how the protests can be put to an end. “I want to hear Tinubu announce that the cost of governance, the cost of running the presidency has been cut to at least 50 per cent. I want to hear the National Assembly and the President announce that the running cost of the National Assembly has been reduced by 50 per cent."

