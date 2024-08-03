The NLC has reiterated that it is not behind the ongoing hardship protests in several Nigerian states

The NLC released a statement entitled 'Re: We Have Neither Re-considered Nor Suspended The Nationwide Mass Protest'

Legit.ng reports that thousands had taken to the streets in Nigerian cities in anti-government demonstrations against economic hardships

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has quashed reports that it reconsidered its decision concerning the ongoing protests against economic hardship in the country.

In a statement on Friday evening, August 2, the NLC also refuted claims that it suspended the demonstration.

Legit.ng recalls that in July, the NLC clarified that it was not the organiser of the nationwide hunger protest that started on Thursday, August 1.

At the time, the union responded to reports which made the rounds that it pulled out of the national protest.

On Friday, August 2, 2024, two different reports surfaced. While one claimed that the labour union announced the suspension of the protest, another said the NLC 'reconsidered' its stance on the protest.

Now the NLC has officially responded to the rumours.

Read the NLC's full statement below, as shared on its X page:

Legit.ng reports that inspired by protests in Kenya in June that led to the government there scrapping some planned tax increases, Nigerians mobilised online to demand the reinstatement of subsidies for petrol and electricity and ease in cost of living, among other demands.

Protesters demonstrated in Abuja; the commercial capital, Lagos; and several other cities to show discontent with economic reforms that have led to rampant inflation and inflicted increasing hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu has vowed to pursue the changes that he says are needed to keep the country afloat.

Since the start of the protest, authorities have deployed armed security personnel.

Protest: Petr Obi reacts as '17' killed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, lamented the killing of some 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

In a statement he signed and shared on his verified X page, Obi asked security agents to be professional.

