The national coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), a civil society group, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, has said the recent invasion of the NLC office in Abuja by security operatives shows neutrality is not an option

Soweto said now is the time for the trade unions to "enter the fight" by reinforcing the 'End Bad Governance' movement

The human rights activist advised labour unions to declare a 48-hour general strike and mass protest

Ikeja, Lagos state - Comrade Hassan Taiwo Soweto, a Lagos-based activist who is one of the organisers of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to declare a two-day strike.

Soweto's call follows the invasion of the NLC headquarters in Abuja by Nigerian security forces.

Comrade Hassan Soweto says now is the time for the trade unions to "enter the fight" by reinforcing the 'End Bad Governance' movement. Photo credits: Sean Gallup, @NLCHeadquarters

Protests: Activist calls for reinforcement

The NLC in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday morning, August 8, said the security operatives allegedly "broke into" a section of the building and "ransacked books at the bookshop, carrying all the materials into their van and claiming that the materials were used to incite and organise" the ongoing anti-hardship protests.

Reacting to the reported invasion, Soweto called for a labour-powered mass protest.

He wrote on his known X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Yesterday's invasion of the NLC office in Abuja by security operatives shows neutrality is not an option.

"Now is the time for the trade unions to enter the fight by reinforcing the #EndBadGovernance movement with a 48-hr general strike and mass protest."

