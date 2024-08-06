Live Updates: Tinubu Orders Crackdown on Protesters Waving Russian Flag as Protest Enters Day 6
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the military to go after protesters waving the Russian flag in the northern part of the country as the hardship protest enters Day 6.
President Tinubu orders a crackdown on those flying Russian flags
President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to crack down on those flying Russian flags in the country.
Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, said:
“We are warning in clear terms, and the President has also said we should convey this: We will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria."
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.