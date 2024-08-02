Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Katsina state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Kabir Shehu Yandaki and Habibu Ruma, the leaders of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Katsina state.

The two leaders of the “Struggle for Good Governance” protest, were invited to the DSS office in Katsina and subsequently detained.

According to Vanguard, security forces also arrested Mujittapha Usman, who reportedly led the protest in the Malumfashi local government area of the state.

Friends of the protest leaders said the DSS contacted the duo by phone earlier in the morning.

The source said the DSS requested the protest leaders’ presence at their office to answer questions about the previous day’s protest.

