Stella Okengwu praises Tinubu's APC primary victory as a testament to his leadership and reform agenda

She urges intervention on Coastal Highway rerouting affecting diaspora investor properties and seeks fair compensation

Okengwu expresses confidence in Tinubu's ability to protect investor interests and promote national development

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd and diaspora investment advocate, Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his emergence at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary, describing the outcome as a strong endorsement of his leadership and reform agenda.

Okengwu, in a statement released on Wednesday, May 27, said the President’s political success reflected continued public confidence in his experience and the direction of his administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

APC Primary Victory: Okengwu Praises Tinubu, Appeals Over Coastal Highway Re-Diversion

Source: Twitter

She also extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to the President, his family and Nigerians, praying for peace, unity and prosperity across the country.

Okengwu congratulates Tinubu on political victory

According to her, the APC primary outcome demonstrated Nigerians’ belief in the President’s vision for national development and economic transformation.

She commended what she described as the administration’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and efforts aimed at improving the investment climate.

“As Muslims across the nation celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my heartfelt Sallah greetings to Mr. President, his family and all Nigerians. May this sacred season bring peace, wisdom, unity and prosperity to our country,” she said.

Appeal over Coastal Highway re-diversion

Okengwu, however, urged President Tinubu to intervene in the re-routing of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which she said was affecting Winhomes Estate and other properties owned by diaspora investors.

She explained that many Nigerians in the diaspora had invested in the area in good faith, with expectations of regulatory protection and stable investment conditions.

“As a Nigerian in Diaspora and an entrepreneur who has continuously promoted foreign direct investment into Nigeria, I strongly believe that the protection of lawful investments remains critical to preserving Nigeria’s image globally,” she stated.

Call for fair compensation and investor confidence

The business executive stressed that resolving the issue fairly would help restore confidence among diaspora investors and strengthen Nigeria’s global investment reputation, Nation reported.

She warned that failure to address concerns around compensation could negatively impact foreign direct investment and investor trust in the country.

Okengwu also expressed optimism that the President would handle the matter in a way that balances infrastructure development with fairness and justice for affected investors.

“Your intervention toward fair compensation and peaceful resolution in this matter will restore confidence among diaspora investors and the international business community. It will also demonstrate that Nigeria remains a nation where justice, fairness and the rule of law are respected,” she added.

Okengwu expresses confidence in Tinubu’s leadership

She further expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to steer the country through competing national interests, while ensuring protection for legitimate investments.

Okengwu concluded by praying for wisdom, strength and good health for the President as he continues to lead the nation.

Source: Legit.ng