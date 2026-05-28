Nigerian Man Sparks Buzz on Unusual Relationship Showed Off With Foreign Employer, Post Trends
- A Nigerian man shared how an random job unexpectedly turned into a close friendship with his foreign employer over time
- The foreign client reportedly travelled to Nigeria after maintaining online communication and working relationship with Nigerian
- The man revealed he toured Lagos and Abuja with foreign employer during memorable visit that sparked reactions online
A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing the unexpected friendship he developed with a foreign employer who initially contacted him for work online.
The man, identified on X as @Raynerdtech, narrated how a simple project request on Instagram eventually turned into a close friendship that led to the foreign client visiting Nigeria.
In a post shared on his X page, the Nigerian man uploaded photos and videos showing moments he spent with the foreign employer during his stay in the country.
Man forms close bond with foreign employer
According to him, the foreigner first reached out to him on Instagram concerning a project. Over time, their professional relationship reportedly grew into a genuine friendship.
He explained that they communicated online for almost a year before the foreign client finally travelled to Nigeria to meet him in person.
Sharing details of the visit, the man disclosed that he became the foreigner’s unofficial tour guide during the trip. He said they visited different cities, including Lagos and Abuja, and spent between two and three weeks together.
He said:
"Yes!
He texted me on IG about a project and somehow we ended up with both a client and friendship relationship.
We talked online for almost a year, if not more, before he finally came to Nigeria.
I ended up becoming his unofficial tour guide😆 We went from Lagos to Abuja and spent a lot of time together, approximately 2-3 weeks.
He was super chill, friendly, and genuinely kind.
We’re still friends till today and honestly, I miss those moments fr. ✨"
Reactions as man shares experience with employer
Legit.ng compiled some reactions to @Raynerdtech's post on X. Some of the comments are below.
@AdblMuyizAdeyemo said:
"Oh wow big congratulations brother."
@SandraAdeaze4 said:
"The people saying you guys are inlove are funny. 😂"
@theibrahimo said:
"This is beautiful. We still have a lot of white sheep that represents Nigeria. The bad sheeps amongst do not define us."
See the X post below:
Man in pain after losing foreign employer
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared screenshots showing how a foreign employer allegedly withdrew a job offer after learning he was from Nigeria.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng