A Nigerian man shared how an random job unexpectedly turned into a close friendship with his foreign employer over time

The foreign client reportedly travelled to Nigeria after maintaining online communication and working relationship with Nigerian

The man revealed he toured Lagos and Abuja with foreign employer during memorable visit that sparked reactions online

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after sharing the unexpected friendship he developed with a foreign employer who initially contacted him for work online.

The man, identified on X as @Raynerdtech, narrated how a simple project request on Instagram eventually turned into a close friendship that led to the foreign client visiting Nigeria.

A Nigerian man's documented relationship with his foreign employer raises questions. Photo credit: @Raynerdtech/X

Source: Twitter

In a post shared on his X page, the Nigerian man uploaded photos and videos showing moments he spent with the foreign employer during his stay in the country.

Man forms close bond with foreign employer

According to him, the foreigner first reached out to him on Instagram concerning a project. Over time, their professional relationship reportedly grew into a genuine friendship.

He explained that they communicated online for almost a year before the foreign client finally travelled to Nigeria to meet him in person.

Sharing details of the visit, the man disclosed that he became the foreigner’s unofficial tour guide during the trip. He said they visited different cities, including Lagos and Abuja, and spent between two and three weeks together.

He said:

"Yes!

He texted me on IG about a project and somehow we ended up with both a client and friendship relationship.

We talked online for almost a year, if not more, before he finally came to Nigeria.

I ended up becoming his unofficial tour guide😆 We went from Lagos to Abuja and spent a lot of time together, approximately 2-3 weeks.

He was super chill, friendly, and genuinely kind.

We’re still friends till today and honestly, I miss those moments fr. ✨"

Reactions as man shares experience with employer

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to @Raynerdtech's post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@AdblMuyizAdeyemo said:

"Oh wow big congratulations brother."

@SandraAdeaze4 said:

"The people saying you guys are inlove are funny. 😂"

@theibrahimo said:

"This is beautiful. We still have a lot of white sheep that represents Nigeria. The bad sheeps amongst do not define us."

See the X post below:

Man in pain after losing foreign employer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man has shared screenshots showing how a foreign employer allegedly withdrew a job offer after learning he was from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng