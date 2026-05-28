A Nigerian man bought one ram for each of his two wives during the Eid al-Kabir (Sallah) celebration

The co-wives posted a video online where they displayed their animals and praised their husband

Social media users who came across the footage shared mixed views regarding the polygamous relationship dynamics

A Nigerian man has generated a massive conversation online after purchasing two rams for his two wives to celebrate the upcoming Islamic holiday.

The wives, who appeared excited about the generous gifts, took to social media to showcase the animals to the public.

A Nigerian man celebrates Eid al-Kabir with ram gifts for his wife. Photo credit: @oloribolarinwa01/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wives celebrate husband's gesture on holiday

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @oloribolarinwa01, showed the two women dressed in matching yellow outfits. Each wife held her own ram by the horn while smiling and interacting with the camera in a friendly manner.

A text overlay on the viral video strongly conveyed their happiness and satisfaction with their partner.

The caption on the video read:

"Our husband is the best No time to check time."

The footage showed a spacious compound setting where the women took turns displaying the animals, showing off the size of the rams while laughing together.

Reactions as co-wives display rams

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the wives' post below:

ALFA AKANDE said:

"First ileya way rain no go fall I dey surprise."

Tailor under petesi said:

"Mummy, sorry eyin iyaale mi, se alhaji like Omo pupa, I want to join you."

@mumcyewa said:

"I want to be d third wife jare. Show that i will hv my own pasonal ram next year."

Watch the hilarious video below:

Sallah ram jumbs inside well, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng a Nigerian lady stood confused as the ram they bought for Sallah celebration escaped and hid inside a well.

Source: Legit.ng