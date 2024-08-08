A joint force of the DSS, NIA, DIA, police, and military have reportedly invaded the NLC’s national secretariat in Abuja

The alleged invasion comes amid an emergency meeting convened by the NLC's National Executive Council (NEC) on Wednesday, August 7

Following its meeting, the NLC tackled the Bola Tinubu government and asked it to stop threatening protesters

FCT, Abuja - Amid the 'End Bad Governance' protests, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has raised the alarm about the alleged invasion of its headquarters by armed security personnel.

The NLC in a tweet on its official handle on Thursday morning, August 8, said uniformed and mufti security agents "invaded the Labour House in their numbers".

A combined team of security agencies reportedly invaded the NLC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday night, August 7.

The security forces allegedly "broke into" a section of the building and "ransacked books at the bookshop, carrying all the materials into their van and claiming that the materials were used to incite and organise" the ongoing anti-hardship protests.

The NLC therefore called on authorities to 'stop the assault now'.

Although government critics claim the joint force included men of the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the military, attempts to reach Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, for comments were unsuccessful.

As of the time of this report, none of the agencies alleged to be part of the operation have commented on the alleged development.

NLC demands withdrawal of security agents

In an official statement some minutes after raising the alarm on X, the NLC demanded the immediate withdrawal of the security men from the Labour House.

Read the NLC's full statement below:

